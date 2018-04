× Steelers take WMU lineman Okorafor in NFL Draft

DALLAS, Tx. — Former Western Michigan University offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor will be playing football on Sundays, instead of Saturdays, from now on.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted the 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle with the 92nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday night. Okorafor tweeted: “Truly a blessing to be part of Steelers nation. Surreal feeling.”