× Two arrested in woman’s shooting in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN, Mich. – Two people have been arrested in shooting an Allegan County woman earlier this week.

The Allegan County Sheriff says that John Redaway, 45, and Allan Troeger, Jr., 26, have been charged in the shooting that injured a woman Tuesday afternoon in Casco Township. Investigators say that the woman, who has not been named, has not been able to make a statement to them because of her injuries.

Redaway was charged with seven counts, including Use/Discharge of a Firearm While Under the Influence Causing Serious Impairment, Felony Firearms and being a Habitual Offender. Troeger was charged with four counts, including Felony Firearms and being a Habitual Offender.

Details of the incident have not yet been released.