× Free vision & hearing testing for kids Saturday at resource fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –The Kent Career Tech Center in Grand Rapids is hosting an early childhood resource fair Saturday.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon, and is free with fun activities planned for the whole family.

Kids will be able to get their hearing and vision tested for free.

Childcare providers and pre-schools from across the area will also be on-site for you to consider.

There will also be on-site sign-up for pre-school.