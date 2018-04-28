Free vision & hearing testing for kids Saturday at resource fair

Posted 6:00 AM, April 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:08AM, April 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –The Kent Career Tech Center in Grand Rapids is hosting an early childhood resource fair Saturday.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon, and is free with fun activities planned for the whole family.

Kids will be able to get their hearing and vision tested for free.

Childcare providers and pre-schools from across the area will also be on-site for you to consider.

There will also be on-site sign-up for pre-school.

