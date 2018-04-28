× Man wanted for killing Maine deputy is caught after 4 days

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (FOX NEWS) — The man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Maine deputy has been caught after a four-day manhunt, police said.

John Williams, 29, was captured by authorities Saturday after a four-day manhunt, the Maine State Police Department confirmed.

Williams is accused of fatally shooting Corporal Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. The corporal was killed around 1:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock, located about 30 miles north of the state capital of Augusta.

Following the shooting, Williams allegedly stole Cole’s cruiser and then robbed a convenience store, officials said. After fleeing the store, he reportedly abandoned the vehicle, which was found around 5 a.m., officials said.

It was not immediately clear where Williams was found.

Cole was a member of the sheriff’s office for 13 years and had a son, according to authorities.