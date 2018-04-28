Man wanted for killing Maine deputy is caught after 4 days

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (FOX NEWS) — The man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Maine deputy has been caught after a four-day manhunt, police said.

John Williams, 29, was captured by authorities Saturday after a four-day manhunt, the Maine State Police Department confirmed.

Corporal Eugene Cole

Corporal Eugene Cole was killed early Wednesday morning.  (Somerset County Sheriff’s Office)

 Williams is accused of fatally shooting Corporal Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. The corporal was killed around 1:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock, located about 30 miles north of the state capital of Augusta.
john williams

John Williams is accused of fatally shooting Corporal Eugene Cole.  (FBI)

It was not immediately clear where Williams was found.

Cole was a member of the sheriff’s office for 13 years and had a son, according to authorities.

