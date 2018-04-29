Drugs likely factor in deadly Calhoun Co. crash

Posted 9:01 AM, April 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:04AM, April 29, 2018

File photo

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich.– Deputies in Calhoun County say speed and drugs were involved in a deadly crash.

This happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on I-94 near 23 Mile Rd in Marengo Township.

Investigators say that the 25-year-old driver of a minivan struck the truck in front of him, killing the 54-year-old man.

The driver of the minivan was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no names have been released.

