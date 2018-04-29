Griffins’ Ben Street stepping up in the playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Center, Ben Street, has four goals in four games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

On Saturday, it was announced by the AHL that Eric Tangradi will be out for the decisive Game 5 on Monday which will make Street's production even more important.

