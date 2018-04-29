Jury selection to begin in murder of Jessica Heeringa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON CO., Mich. -- Jeffery Willis, the man accused of murdering a young west Michigan mother will head to trial this week.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the murder of Jessica Heeringa who has been missing now for five years after she disappeared from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked.

Although Heeringa's body has never been found, Willis is still being charged.

Willis is already spending life behind bars for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. He is also charged in the abduction of a teenager.

FOX 17 will be covering the trial until the end. Look for updates on-air, online and our mobile news app.