Officials warn of possible Hepatitis A outbreak at Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings

WARREN, Mich. -- The Macomb County Health Department is warning customers at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Warren after an employee tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Officials say customers who ate at the restaurant between March 24 - April 9, 2018 should get tested for the disease should they experience any flu-like symptoms and get vaccinated for the disease.

Symptoms can develop 15-50 days after exposure and can include stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, fever, chills and yellow skin.

The restaurant, located at 29287 Mound Road in Warren, has since been inspected by state officials and is considered safe to operate.

Michigan is experiencing a serious Hepatitis A outbreak, according to the health department, with more than 800 cases reported statewide since August of 2016.

