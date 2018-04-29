× Police surround home in Ottawa County after reports of shots fired

HOLLAND, Mich– Several deputies are on scene in Holland, where a home has been surrounded after receiving a call about shots being fired.

Captain Mark Bennett tells FOX 17 the incident may be domestic related. At this time, it’s unclear how many people are in the home or if anyone is injured.

Nearly 20 law enforcement vehicles have been spotted at the scene. Crews are working to establish communication with those inside the residence.

The investigation is centered off of Riley Street near Eastland.

FOX 17 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story.