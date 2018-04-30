A safer summer — new campaign launches in GR

Posted 6:51 AM, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 07:01AM, April 30, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The warmer temperatures look like they are here to stay in West Michigan and to keep the roads safer this summer the City of Grand Rapids is launching its first summer of safety campaign.

The campaign aims to prevent pedestrians and bicyclists from getting injured or killed.

Grand Rapids leaders such as Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Police Chief Dave Rahinsky worked together to develop the plan and are expected to announce all the details at a press conference Monday morning.

This is a developing story. 

2 comments

  • Old Bob

    I have a plan. When the police see drivers violate the law, write them a ticket. STOP cel-phone use completely while driving.

    Reply
  • C

    It’s Monday morning. I’m going to anxiously await the conference, knowing that the onus for the safety of those on foot and on bikes will be that of anybody driving a motor vehicle.

    Reply