× Griffins and Moose tied after 1 period in game 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Moose struck 1st in the decisive game 5 of the Central Division semifinal series as Patrice Cormier scored less than 2 minutes into the 1st period to give Manitoba a 1-0 lead.

The Griffins answered on the power play with a goal from Matt Puempel, his 1st of the postseason, to tie the game at 1 with just over 13 minutes left in the 1st period.

The winner advances to play Rockford in the Central Division finals.