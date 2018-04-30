Haven Creek to celebrate one year anniversary with giveaways and more

Posted 12:14 PM, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 12:13PM, April 30, 2018

Haven Creek, a Rockford home decor shop, is celebrating their first year of business, and they have lots of deals and giveaways going on next weekend.

Haven Creek is a local West Michigan Store that offers handcrafted furniture, home decor, and floral design, with many of their products being made right here in Michigan.

On Saturday, May 12 they will be hosting their One year Anniversary Celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store will be giving away goodie bags to the first 25 guests who make a purchase of $20 or more. There will also be a giveaway for a Custom EntryWay Table, which is one of Haven Creek's top selling designs. Plus there will be $10 gift certificates hidden around the store for guests to find and use that day on their purchase.

Along with the giveaways, Haven Creek has partnered up with local restaurants in downtown Rockford so people can get discounts on food while they're out shopping.

Haven Creek is located at 52 Courtland Street in Rockford.

To take a look at what they have in store, visit havencreekrockford.com or call (616)-884-3200.

Also stay up to date on sales, new items, and more on their Facebook page.

