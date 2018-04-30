Hudsonville Meijer hosting a 3 day hiring fair

Posted 5:21 AM, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:35AM, April 30, 2018

HUDSONVILLE, Mich.– If you or your kids are looking for a full or maybe part time summer job, Meijer is hosting a 3-day hiring fair that kicks off today.

It runs Monday through Wednesday at the Pinnacle Center on Highland Drive in Hudsonville.

Meijer says it’s looking to hire nearly 200 new employees for the new store which opens this summer.

Positions include cashiers, cake-decorators, among several others.

The times of the walk-in hours are as followed:

Mon., April 30, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.;
Tues., May 1, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.;
Wed., May 2, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

You can also apply online at https://jobs.meijer.com/new-stores. Enter “Hudsonville” in the location search field and click search. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s