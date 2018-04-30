× Hudsonville Meijer hosting a 3 day hiring fair

HUDSONVILLE, Mich.– If you or your kids are looking for a full or maybe part time summer job, Meijer is hosting a 3-day hiring fair that kicks off today.

It runs Monday through Wednesday at the Pinnacle Center on Highland Drive in Hudsonville.

Meijer says it’s looking to hire nearly 200 new employees for the new store which opens this summer.

Positions include cashiers, cake-decorators, among several others.

The times of the walk-in hours are as followed:

Mon., April 30, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.;

Tues., May 1, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.;

Wed., May 2, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

You can also apply online at https://jobs.meijer.com/new-stores. Enter “Hudsonville” in the location search field and click search.