× No burning: Critical to extreme fire danger Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — While many of us have been waiting patiently for the warmer temperatures, sunshine, and Spring weather, it also brings an increased risk that many of us probably don’t realize: the risk of fire danger.

The National Weather Service along with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have issued a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Most of Lower Michigan has been dry for days with no appreciable precipitation. Along with increased temperatures and increased wind, there is a much higher fire danger threat outdoors in this type of weather. On Tuesday, relative humidities are only expected to be in the 35 to 45 percent range with winds from the southwest sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35.

Officials say there should be no outdoor burning. Keep in mind things like campfires, and even throwing cigarette butts out of a car window is not advised as most vegetation is bone dry and at an increased fire threat.

We are expecting showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, which may bring a good soaking/much needed rain and eliminate the fire danger threat. So the best rule of thumb is no burning outdoors at through the first part of this week. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.