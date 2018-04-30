Smart Shopper: Upcoming Mom to Mom sales and more

Whether you have kids, are expecting kids or just like to spoil the kids of everyone else, a great place to snag gently loved and sometimes new items at local sales. I have listed a few of those along with some other upcoming sales and events, too. Enjoy!

Mom 2 Mom Sale, Greenville: Friday, May 4, at Greenville Community Church Gymnasium, 6596 Vining Rd. Early Birds can pay $4 and shop from 9-10a.m. From 10a.m. to 3p.m. general admission is $2.

Just Between Friends, Kalamazoo County Expo Center : Friday May 4 thru Sunday, May 6. Doors open Friday at noon and closes at 8p.m. Click here for more detail.s

Mom to Mom Sale, Kalamazoo County Expos Center: Saturday, May 12 . Early birds can pay $5 and shop from 8a.m. to 9a.m. Kids are always free! Then the sale opens up from 9a.m.to 1p.m. for just $2 per adult, kids are free. You are highly encouraged to bring a pack of diapers for the United Way diaper drive.

Salvation Army Cinco de Mayo Sale : Saturday, May 5 from 9a.m. to 8p.m. at eight locations, clothing will be 5 for $5. The stores that will be honoring this sale include: Holland, Plainwell, Portage, Battle Creek, Kentwood and in Grand Rapids: Division, Alpine and Plainfield

Del-Mar Farm Neighborhood Garage Sale, Grandville: This sale is made up of more than 50 garages all in one subdivision. Open from 4p.m. to 8p.m. on May 2 and from 9a.m. to 3p.m. on May 3. Del-Mar Farm is located near 56th Street and Wilson in Grandville.

Reinspired Treasures 2nd Anniversary sale, Grand Rapids: Saturday, May 5, from 10a.m. to 5p.m. at 2417 Eastern Ave. SE. Of course there will be a fun day of giveaways and drawings along with discount coupons for future purchases. This store is a great mix of new and vintage home decor. It’s adorable!

The Found Cottage Closet Sale, Hudsonville : Saturday, May 5, from 10a.m. to 5p.m. The staff at the store is cleaning out their own gently loved items and passing some great deals onto all of you.

Everything for Kids sale, Allendale : Saturday, May 5, from 9a.m. to 2p.m. at Spring Valley Church, 5947 Lake Michigan Dr.

Battle Creek Pickers Flea Market : Sunday, May 6, from 10a.m. to 5p.m. at Festival Market Square, 25 McCamly St. S.