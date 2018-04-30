Stabenow on Trump visit: People ‘sick and tired’ of attacks

WASHINGTON, MI - APRIL 28: President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally on April 28, 2018 in Washington Michigan. Trump opened his speech mentioning that he was the White House Correspondents dinner in Washington, D.C. to be at the rally. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan says people are “sick and tired” of attacks and partisanship after President Donald Trump accused her of standing in the way of protecting U.S. borders.

Trump, who held a campaign-style rally in Macomb County over the weekend, also criticized the Democratic senator for voting against tax cuts. Stabenow, who’s running for re-election, said Monday in Lansing that Trump said “a lot of things that weren’t factual … but that’s OK.”

She says Michigan voters know her and know that she works across the aisle. She says she isn’t going to engage “in the kind of name-calling that is too often the case.”

Stabenow says she wishes Trump would have used his speech to tout Macomb County’s importance in making military equipment.

