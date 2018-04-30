Supporters gather at Brann’s in dispute with city over banners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids city officials have told Brann's Steakhouse & Grille their banners are too big and there are too many of them. Supporters gathered Sunday at the restaurant on Leonard Street to show their support of owner Johnny Brann.

The banners display the names of fallen soldiers and law enforcement officers.

The company initially agreed to take them down, but the now Brann says he won't.

"Simply put, I'm not taking them down," said owner Johnny Brann. "It would be a violation of honoring our fallen heroes, and I'm going to continue to do so."

Walk through the restaurant and you'll see tributes honoring the fallen are on full display for all to honor and remember.

Locals who have lost their loved ones were passionate and supportive of Brann's efforts to keep memories alive.

"My wife and I lost our son, Army Specialist Eric Todd Burri, while serving in Iraq on June 7, 2005," said John Burri.

While remembering his son, Burri spoke of his frustrations towards the City of Grand Rapids. "I think the City of Grand Rapids is a traitor to our fallen heroes," he said. "Once I heard what was going on with Johnny, I had to come down here and show him our support."