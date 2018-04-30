Woman sentenced in death of her 4-year-old girl

Posted 10:57 AM, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:00AM, April 30, 2018

Kelly Ballinger, at sentencing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Two people are being sentenced Monday morning for the death of a four-year-old girl.

Desaray Thompson, 4, died in July 2017 from asphyxiation, while her mom, Kelly Ballinger, and her fiance’, Matthew Longenecker, smoked methamphetamine, according to prosecutors.

Both Ballinger and Longenecker were convicted of their crimes on March 28.  Ballinger was convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter, Child Abuse, 1st degree and Possession of Methamphetamine.  Longenecker was convicted of Murder, 1st degree, Child Abuse, 1st degree and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Ballinger was sentenced first.  She was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for Involuntary Manslaughter and 21 1/4 to 50 years for Child Abuse. The judge said that he did not find that she had been remorseful over the death of Thompson.

Longenecker was set to be sentenced later Monday and faces life in prison.

