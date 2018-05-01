× Closing arguments to begin in Kalamazoo bicycle crash trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Closing arguments are set to begin Tuesday in the trial of a man charged with killing five bicyclists in Kalamazoo.

Charles Pickett, Jr. faces life in prison for five counts of 2nd degree murder in the crash June 7, 2016. Five bicyclists were killed and four were injured in the crash.

Prosecutors called dozens of witnesses and experts to the stand, chronicling the event of the day. Pickett’s defense didn’t call any witnesses. Pickett’s defense maintains that he was on painkillers when the crash occurred and that the incident was reckless driving, but not murder. Pickett did not take the stand.

The prosecutor and defense will have their chance to make their closing arguments Tuesday morning. The jury could begin deliberating the case Tuesday afternoon.

