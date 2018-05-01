Could Todd Nelson get a shot in the NHL?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Todd Nelson was considered for NHL head coaching jobs last off season and that figures to be the case again this summer.

Nelson has led the Griffins to the playoffs 3 consecutive seasons and more than 130 regular season wins since taking over.

He was asked about what his future might hold after Monday's series clinching loss to the Moose.

"We'll see what happens in my future, I still have a contract here" Nelson said. "I like it here a lot, we'll see what happens."

His players in Grand Rapids certainly think he's earned a shot at the highest level.

I love the guy, he deserves it" forward Ben Street Monday after the loss to Manitoba. "I hope he gets the chance because I don't think there is a lot left for him to prove at this level. I am extremely proud to play for him, I learned a lot playing for him, I had a blast playing for him and I hope he gets an opportunity."

There are currently 3 head coaching opening's in the NHL, the Stars, the Rangers and the Hurricanes.