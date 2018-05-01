Guilty: Jury convicts driver in Kalamazoo bicycle crash of 2nd degree murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A jury has found Charles Pickett, Jr.  guilty of 2nd degree murder for a crash that killed five bicyclists in June 2016.

The jury spent just half of a day deliberating.  The prosecution had called dozens of witnesses and experts, but the defense called none and based their argument that the crash did not amount to murder, but to reckless driving.

Pickett was driving his pickup truck erratically through Kalamazoo County on the night of June 7, 2016, when he plowed into a group of bicyclists. Five were killed and four were injured.

5 victims killed in bicycle crash.

Investigators found that Pickett had painkillers and methamphetamine in his blood system at the time of the crash.  The prosecutor said that Pickett should have known that driving with the drugs in his system would have been dangerous to himself and others.

