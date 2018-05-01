Kalamazoo man arrested for shooting gun during road rage incident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested Tuesday morning after firing a gun during an apparent road rage incident.

Officers with the Department of Public Safety say they were called to the area of E. Michigan and Schippers Lane at about 11:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. The caller, who was the target of the shots, told officers that an unknown person in a gold-colored Chrysler 300 had shot at him.

Police were able to find the suspect driving nearby. Police say they found a handgun in the vehicle between the front seats. They say the man admitted that there was an incident of road rage and that he decided to grab his gun and shoot.

The man has been arrested on charges of Felonious Assault and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.