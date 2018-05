Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- Godwin Heights senior Lamar Norman announced on twitter that he is committed to Duquesne University to play basketball.

Norman had originally signed with UTEP but was let out of the letter of intent after head coach Tim Floyd left the program last in November.

Duquesne was 16-16 and finished tied for 10th in the Atlantic 10 last season.

Norman was part of 89 wins, 3 district titles and the 2015 class B state championship at Godwin Heights.