April was one of the coldest on record for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we start May on a warm note with our first 80+ degree highs since early October, one of our coldest Aprils on record now sits in the books. The average temperature in Grand Rapids for all of April 2018 — highs and lows together — was 40.1°. That’s 7.9° below the long-term average, and good enough for our fourth coldest April on record.

In Muskegon, the average temperature for April 2018 was 38.3°. That’s 8.3° below average, and third on the all-time list of coldest Aprils on record (only 1907 and 1950 were colder).

In terms of snow (which includes sleet accumulation), April 2018 was well above average with a total of 6.0″ in Grand Rapids:

Muskegon saw even more snow, with 7.5″ for the month. That’s 5.2″ above the long-term average.

Now that we’ve started May, the weather pattern has completely flipped. A strong southwesterly flow will boost readings into the 80s over most inland locations of West Michigan this afternoon:

Temperatures will fall behind a cold front on Friday, but only to near-average levels for this time of year. After a stretch of wet weather Wednesday night into Friday morning, the weekend looks dry and pleasant. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates!