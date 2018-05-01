× Police arrest 3 men in Kalamazoo with 2 stolen guns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop late Monday night.

It happened in the 1000 block of Hays Park Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Police say they stopped the car around 9:15 p.m. fora traffic violation but discovered marijuana and two firearms in the dashboard of the car.

We’re told both of the guns were stolen out of the Kalamazoo and Saginaw area.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Kalamazoo, was arrested on drugs and firearms charges. A 17-year-old man was also arrested on weapons charges. A third man, only identified as a 20-year-old, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for violating probation.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.