Protecting your data; Software GR builds software development community in West Michigan

Numerous industry leaders gathered at the Great Lakes Software Excellence Conference to discuss practices and strategies to help keep company's data and systems safe and secure Monday night.

The event was organized by Software GR, a company that builds and supports the software development community in West Michigan. While the conference may be over, there are opportunities all year long for computer professionals and enthusiasts to learn from each other, develop close professional relationships, and bring experts from around the country to West Michigan to share their knowledge.

Annie Kibler, Danielle Cimek, and Andy Blanchard, who all were part of the GLSEC event, came on the show to discuss how local business owners can keep their data and systems secure, and how people can get involved with Software GR.

For more information on upcoming events, workshops and more, visit softwaregr.org or follow them on Facebook.