These DIY Seed Bombs will liven up your garden this spring

Posted 12:06 PM, May 1, 2018, by , Updated at 12:05PM, May 1, 2018

You've probably heard of bath bombs, but have you ever heard of seed bombs? Imagine planting a ball of clay in the ground, then have a beautiful garden of flowers pop up out of the ground weeks later. Not only is this environmentally friendly, but a lot less work than getting on your hands and knees planting each individual flower after they're grown.

Angela Fox from Green Michigan shows us how to make them.

Materials:

  • Clay
  • Water
  • Seeds (flowers native to  your area are the best choice so that they will require very little maintenance)
  • Compost

For a complete schedule of workshops to make seed bombs and other environmentally friendly crafts, follow Green Michigan on Facebook.

