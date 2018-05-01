These DIY Seed Bombs will liven up your garden this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've probably heard of bath bombs, but have you ever heard of seed bombs? Imagine planting a ball of clay in the ground, then have a beautiful garden of flowers pop up out of the ground weeks later. Not only is this environmentally friendly, but a lot less work than getting on your hands and knees planting each individual flower after they're grown.

Angela Fox from Green Michigan shows us how to make them.

Materials:

Clay

Water

Seeds (flowers native to your area are the best choice so that they will require very little maintenance)

Compost

For a complete schedule of workshops to make seed bombs and other environmentally friendly crafts, follow Green Michigan on Facebook.