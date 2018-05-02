2nd day of jury selection in Willis trial wraps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - We are getting closer to the start of a high-profile murder trial in Muskegon County.

11 prospective jurors have now made it to the next round of jury selection in the murder trial of Jeffrey Willis, who is accused of killing Jessica Heeringa. Heeringa disappeared from her late night job at a Norton Shores gas station in April 2013 and has never been found.

Wednesday in Judge Marietti's courtroom, attorneys continued to mine through what prospective jurors know about the case and others that Willis has been a part of. Willis is already serving a life sentence for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. He is also accused of abducting a teen in 2016. That abduction led to his arrest. Also, Willis's cousin, Kevin Bluhm has had separate cases of lying to police in the Heeringa investigation.

The jury pool is also being asked whether or not they follow any social media related to the case. Heeringa's mother and other loved ones frequently update a Facebook page called "Find Jessica Heeringa" where they say they believe Heeringa is still alive.

Thursday could be the final day of jury selection. Judge Marietti has the trial on his calendar for the next 12 days.

We'll have more updates from the courthouse through the week.