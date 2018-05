Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Get your running shoes ready for the 2nd annual Bier Distillery 5k run and walk.

The race kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at White Pine Trail.

The goal is to donate 500 items of non-perishable goods to feed more than 5,200 kids in 151 schools in West Michigan.

Participants are being asked to bring at least two canned goods per person.

The top 3 age group winners will get Gazelle gift certificates valued at $15, $20, and $25 dollars.

To register visit Facebook events.