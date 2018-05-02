× Candidates file complaints in governor’s race

LANSING, Mich. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed is challenging the validity of opponent Shri Thanedar’s ballot petition signatures.

El-Sayed filed his complaint Tuesday, hours after Thanedar announced his own complaint saying El-Sayed has not been a registered voter over the four years leading up to this fall’s general election for governor — something required under Michigan’s constitution and election law.

Michigan’s Secretary of State office says El-Sayed has been continuously registered to vote in the state since 2003 and that it will review both challenges with recommendations expected at the end of the month.

Thanedar is an Ann Arbor businessman. El-Sayed is an ex-Detroit health director. Former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer also will be in the Aug. 7 Democratic primary for governor.