John Beilein talks returning players at West Michigan Sports Commission Luncheon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Michigan basketball coach John Beilein was the featured speaker Wednesday at the West Michigan Sports Commission’s 12th annual luncheon.

Beilein spoke with the media before the luncheon and addressed Moe Wagner and Charles Matthews enter the NBA draft early. Matthews did not hire an agent and could still return to Michigan.

He also talked about Kalamazoo native Isaiah Livers and how bright he feels the future is for him.

"I am very proud that he got to have really quality time this year had some big games for us" Beilein said. "Like most freshman though it's really hard to impact the team as a freshman very few actually do we talk about it all the time and those that don't think they are failures and that is not the truth, they are freshman. He is a model student athlete, he's got great grades he comes from a wonderful family and he wants to be a high achiever both academically and on the court."

Michigan also returns key contributors Zavier Simpson, Jordan Poole and Jon Teske nest season.