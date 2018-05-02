Kalamazoo County opens alternative ID program

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Residents in a southern Michigan county who lack the necessary documents for obtaining a state ID will be able to access a new alternative identification card program.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that Kalamazoo County will begin accepting applications to the new program Thursday. The $10 county ID cards require looser criteria than state IDs.

Residents can prove their identity and residency status with documents such as a high school diploma, marriage license or Michigan Department of Corrections prisoner identification card.

The county IDs won’t permit an individual to vote, obtain a driver’s license or gain citizenship. But the program will ensure that residents without a state ID can still access some government and commercial services.

County Clerk Tim Snow anticipates issuing 1,500 ID cards this year.