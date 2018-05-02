Large fire burns after explosion at Michigan plant; 2 hurt

Posted 8:54 AM, May 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:56AM, May 2, 2018

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say explosions and a large fire at an auto parts plant in Michigan injured two people and forced the evacuation of workers.

Fire crews responded about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to Meridian Magnesium Products of America in Eaton Rapids.

The city’s Mayor Paul Malewski told the Lansing State Journal later Wednesday morning that the fire is still burning and the plant’s roof has been destroyed. He says no homes have been evacuated and that smoke has dissipated because of strong winds.

The cause is under investigation.

Malewski says an initial explosion at the plant about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit set off a series of explosions. The newspaper says the two injured people have been treated at a hospital. WILX-TV reports people felt the blast miles away.

