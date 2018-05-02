One person arrested; child in critical condition

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person is in custody after a child was found unresponsive at a Plainfield Avenue hotel over the weekend.

The child, a 2-year-old girl, is in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Family tells FOX 17 that she is on life support.

Kent County deputies were called to the Lazy T Motel in the 3300 block of Plainfield NE Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m. The girl was found not breathing and unconscious. Deputies and EMS personnel worked to revive the girl.

A suspect has been arrested and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning. His name and the charges will be released at that time.

