Severe thunderstorms cut through West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A line of severe thunderstorms is cutting across portions of West Michigan late Wednesday night. The National Weather Service posted on social-media sites, “If you live in or near Whitehall, Muskegon, Grand Haven…seek shelter now!”

The N.W.S. said a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until midnight for Ottawa, Muskegon and southern Oceana counties.

“These are very dangerous storms. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure now! A tornado is also possible in addition to destructive wind gusts of 85 mph”.

The National Weather Service says more hail and flying debris are possible impacts, as well as damage to roofs, windows and vehicles. In addition, look for downed tree limbs, power lines and possible electrical outages.

This is a developing story.