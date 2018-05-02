Spectrum Health team provides support to cancer patients dealing with menopause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women who are diagnosed with cancer and undergo treatment are often put into menopause years earlier than when it would naturally happen. During this time women can feel very alone from the side effects, but they don't have to.

Spectrum Health has an amazing multi-specialty team clinic at Lemmen-Holten Cancer Pavilion, including nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner, that are there to help patients every step of the way.

We took a tour of their facility, and learned how they help women through every step of their treatment.

The Cancer Menopause and Sexual Health Clinic is located at the Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion on Michigan North East.

To schedule an appointment, call (616)-267-8520.