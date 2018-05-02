Students plan walkout to stand for their second amendment rights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students across the nation are planning walk outs at their schools Wednesday to stand up for their Second Amendment rights.

The “Stand for the Second” campaign was founded by a student in Carlsbad, New Mexico and he is asking students to join him in a 16-minute walk out.

The student participating in this walk out are trying to shed light on citizen’s rights to bear arms.

Some West Michigan schools participating according to the Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund are: