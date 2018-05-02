× US-131 nighttime closure postposed to Thursday night

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-131 at 100th Street was scheduled to be closed overnight Wednesday night, but storms forced the Michigan Department of Transportation to put off the closure until Thursday night. Even then, with storms in the forecast, those plans may be in flux.

Work continues on getting the 100th Street bridge into good enough shape to last a couple more years.

The closure is planned for 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Frisday morning (May 3-4).

There will be no detour required, as all traffic will skirt the closure by rolling off the freeway and back onto it by using the exit and entrance ramps northbound and southbound. You can expect possible delays with traffic slowed to be able to use the ramps safely.

100th Street will also be closed at Division Avenue.

The bridge, hit several times this year by loads that were too high, is scheduled for replacement in 2020 because of the damage to the bridge.