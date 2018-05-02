Woman missing from Kalamazoo County

Posted 9:11 AM, May 2, 2018, by , Updated at 09:12AM, May 2, 2018

Taylor Britman

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing Comstock Township woman.

Taylor Britman, 21, was last seen leaving her home in the area of Fawn Meadow Trail, which is in the N. 30th Street and East Michigan Avenue area of Comstock, Tuesday morning.

Britman is described as being black, about 5’7″ tall and 160 lbs.  Family was not able to offer a description of her clothing.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s