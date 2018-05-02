Woman missing from Kalamazoo County

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing Comstock Township woman.

Taylor Britman, 21, was last seen leaving her home in the area of Fawn Meadow Trail, which is in the N. 30th Street and East Michigan Avenue area of Comstock, Tuesday morning.

Britman is described as being black, about 5’7″ tall and 160 lbs. Family was not able to offer a description of her clothing.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.