Wyoming announces 2018 Concerts in the Park

WYOMING, Mich. – Summer is getting closer and it is almost time to relax with the music in the park.

The Wyoming Community Enrichment commission announced its lineup for the 2018 Concerts in the Park. All the concerts are held at Lamar Park at 2561 Porter SW.

The 2018 Wyoming Concerts in the Park Series includes:

June 5 – The Porters (Kid’s Night): The Porters specialize in engaging children’s music and interaction. Interpreters for the deaf will be on stage for this concert.

June 12 – Delilah DeWylde: Female-fronted classic rockabilly & rock.

June 19 – Adams Family: Classic music for the whole family from the 50s and 60s. Interpreters for the deaf will be on stage.

June 26 – Wy-Fi: A special event featuring two musical acts followed by Wyoming’s largest fireworks display. Musical guests include Valentiger (local charismatic pop rock) and Kari Lynch Band (Country).

July 10 – Cabildo — Popular local alternative Latin rock collective.

July 17 – The Soul Syndicate: Soul and R&B hits of the 60s & 70s.

July 24 – Blue Soul Express – Straight up blues, bring your dancing shoes.

July 31 – Matt Gabriel – Local singer-songwriter emphasizing folk and blues.

August 7 – National Night Out Celebration featuring Yellow Brick Road Dueling Pianos: Billy Joel and Elton John Tribute, a rollicking good time full of upbeat piano favorites.

For additional details and up-to-date information, visit www.facebook.com/wyomingcec.