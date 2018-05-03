× Allegan County Dive team rescues man from Dumont Lake

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff Dive/Rescue team rescued a man from Dumont Lake early Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the lake at about 3:00 a.m. when a resident of a home on the lake reported he could hear someone yelling for help. Crews responded and could barely hear the man due to heavy rains and could not see him. They were able to call out to him every minute or so until finding him sitting in about four feet of water, suffering from hypothermia.

Deputies say the man went fishing at about 4:00 p.m. and at some point his canoe overturned and sank. He started swimming toward the boat launch, but could only make it to the shallower water before not being able to move due to hypothermia. The water temperature was about 56 degrees, according to deputies.

The man is being treated for hypothermia at an area hospital.