Allendale massage therapist offering new service with CBD Oil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- A new service being offered at an Ottawa County massage parlor is gaining some attention.

They're using CBD oil, which comes from cannabis plants. The oil just became legal to purchase in January, and Maria Mora with Touch of Serenity Massage says she has since started using the product in some of her massages.

She's built a small group of regular clients who say it has a number of benefits they notice almost instantly.

"The proof is in how they feel when they get off the table," Mora says.

Mora started offering the CBD oil massage as soon as she could get her hands on it. CBD is short for Cannabidiol, and is legal to purchase since it doesn't contain THC.

"I've seen the benefits it's had, whether it be children, teens or adults," Mora says.

David Chapman has been a client of Mora's for about six months, and says the CBD oil helps alleviate some of the muscle and joint pain he has from old injuries.

"When you get up off the table you feel energetic, you feel relaxed at the same time because these things are going to work," he said. "Pain is subsided, all the muscles are in a relaxed state so they're not as tense or stressed out and it's just wonderful."

Maria says her clients aren't coming to her studio to get stoned.

"They’re not going to get high off the products that I’m using, the CBD, but they will receive the benefits it retains for people," she said.

The CBD oil massage runs about $90 for an hour.

The FDA hasn't approved CBD oil for treatment of any condition, but it's currently being studied by a number of researchers who say it has many healing qualities. The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan says it's also used to help treat seizures.