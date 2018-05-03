Another risk of severe weather tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- Lots of heavy rain fell between last night and early this morning, and that's likely to continue with heavy rain expected again tonight.

Much like yesterday, we're in a "marginal" risk of severe weather for tonight into early tomorrow morning. We had our first severe thunderstorm warnings of the season last night, and that's also going to be possible tonight.

I don't know that we're going to see as much sunshine as we did yesterday afternoon. I think that limits our severe potential a bit, but there is still a possibility. This rain moves in by 8-9 PM from the southwest, and continues moving northeast.

I'm still not sold on the severe weather potential this evening, but I think the main threat will be flooding rains. We've already seen over 2 inches of rain in several locations, and it's possible we'll see another 2 inches again tonight.