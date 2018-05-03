Blowout or freshen up your hairstyle at Bang Blow Dry Bar & Salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to the latest hair trends, there is one place in Gas Light Village that is up to speed. The Bang Blow Dry Bar and Salon is the perfect place to go if you're in desperate need of a blowout, or just need to freshen up your look.

A "blowout" is a service designed to maintain healthy and styled hair in between haircuts and colors. Blowouts are great for people that struggle with thick or textured hair, or just don't have the time to spend drying and styling it every day.

Owner Lindsay Norton and stylist Megan Hislop- who's in charge of all the ladies' hair at Fox 17- make up the talented team of stylists at the Bang Blow Dry Bar. If you come in to schedule a blowout, they can get you in and out of the salon in less than an hour.

Bang Blow Dry Bar and Salon does so much more than just blowouts, they can do everything from hair and color and up-dos, to make up. No matter what you come in for, they'll always make sure you leave the salon looking and feeling fabulous.

To schedule an appointment with Megan or Lindsay, contact the Bang Blow Dry Bar and Salon at (616)-242-0508 or visit bangblowdry.com