GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal fire at a Grand Rapids residence Thursday evening.

The fire is at a home in the 200 block of Dale Street NE, west of Plainfield Avenue. It was reported at about 7:30 p.m.

One person is confirmed dead in the fire. The victim is a 2-year-old girl, according to her family. It’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.

Grand Rapids police and fire crews have responded to the scene.

This is a developing story