East Kentwood edges Rockford in battle of track powers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich -- East Kentwood and Rockford finished 1 and 2 at the state finals last June, Thursday night the Falcons topped the Rams 74-63 in an OK Red dual meet.

EK junior Logan Brown, who is committed to Wisconsin for football, is the defending state champion in the shot put and Thursday he threw a person record 61 feet 1.05 inches to take first place by more than 10 feet.

"I've been working for it" Brown said. "So I just hope to improve."

Rockford's Cole Johnson, who will run for the University of Michigan nest year, won the 400 meter dash.

The Falcons won the 1600 meter relay late int he meet anchored by senior Job Mayhue, who will also run at Michigan next season. Mayhue also won the 110 and 310 meter hurdles.

"I felt really strong" MAyhue said. "I knew I had to come out and get ready for this 4x4 you know, coming into the meet I knew it was probably come down to the 4x4 and it did. So I just wanted to get out and run strong, run as fast as I could for my team."

With the win, East Kentwood wins the regular season OK Red championship.

"Incredible night by everybody" East Kentwood boys track coach Dave Emeott said. "It's a big deal to win for both teams I know so, pretty impressive, winning tonight was pretty awesome."

The conference meet is set for May 11th at West Ottawa.