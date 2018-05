Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Multiple horses were killed in an overnight fire at a barn located in the 7300 block of Sayles Road near Hawley Highway in Keene Township.

The owner of the barn tells FOX 17 that there were six hours and four foals killed.

It is unclear what sparked this fire.

