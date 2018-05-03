Man killed in Van Buren Co. crash Wednesday

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Hartford Township man died Wednesday evening after rolling his vehicle in Van Buren County.

The crash happened about 7:00 p.m. on CR-362, east of 70th Street in Keeler Township, according the Van Buren County Sheriff’s department.

Deputies say the 23-year-old man was heading east on CR-362 when he lost control and went off the south side of the road. His vehicle rolled several times and he was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Deputies say the man was not wearing a seat belt and speed may have been a factor. They say it is still unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.