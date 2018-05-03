× Man shot in Kalamazoo; suspect at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search is on for a suspect involved in a shooting that injured a man.

Police in Kalamazoo say a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 800 block of Woodburry Avenue just before 11 Wednesday night.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting but were told the suspect shot the victim outside his house and continued shooting him after he went inside the home.

The man was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.