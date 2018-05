× Wind Advisory issued for Friday

FOX 17 – Hold on to your hats Friday.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Wind Advisory for Friday, May 4 for most West Michigan counties starting at 10:00 a.m. The advisory goes until 6:00 p.m. Friday.

The weather service says winds will start from the southwest and gust at 45-50 miles per hour. The winds will gradually turn to the west before dropping.

